Airberlin expansion course to the USA

DUSSELDORF - Germany's second-largest airline is set to offer more intercontinental flights than ever before during the upcoming winter season. "We are continuing to expand our Dusseldorf services and plan to station twelve rather than eleven long-haul aircraft at this airport from the start of the winter schedule. These will be used to provide additional flights to the USA. At Berlin-Tegel we are adapting our capacities in line with the fragile infrastructure there and are reducing our long-haul fleet on site by one aircraft to five," says Airberlin CEO Thomas Winkelmann.

More flights to the USA

Airberlin will continue to reposition itself as a network carrier in the 2017/18 winter schedule and has expanded its range of US flights compared to the previous year. As a result, Airberlin is once again expanding its market leadership as the largest provider of long-haul flights at these locations, with 63 percent more flights in Dusseldorf and 13 percent more in Berlin compared to the previous year.

San Francisco is being included in Airberlin’s winter schedule this year for the first time. The service from Dusseldorf to Orlando that commenced in May will now be offered year round, making it an integral part of Airberlin’s winter schedule for the first time. This coming winter, Airberlin will operate a total of 39 flights from Dusseldorf to North America. Other US destinations served from Dusseldorf are Boston, Fort Myers, Los Angeles, Miami and New York (JFK).

Airberlin will also provide additional flight frequency and fly five times a week from Berlin-Tegel to Miami. Airberlin will offer six flights to Chicago each week, which is one more than last winter. Airberlin will therefore be offering 18 flights to the USA from Tegel in the coming winter.

Attractive flight offer to the Caribbean

Airberlin will also be flying from Dusseldorf to Curacao next winter. The red and white jets will take off from Dusseldorf on Tuesdays and Thursdays and head to the Netherlands Antilles. “Airberlin is the only German airline to fly to Curacao, a Caribbean island that is popular with our guests. Dusseldorf is in an ideal location with its large catchment area, which includes the Netherlands. For this reason, we will continue to offer this connection during the upcoming winter season”, explains Winkelmann.

Airberlin will also be flying from Dusseldorf to Cancun in Mexico three times a week. Cuba is currently a popular destination among travellers around the world. Airberlin flies to Havana and Varadero twice a week from Dusseldorf and offers holidaymakers the best travel options for a round trip. There is also a weekly flight from Berlin to Varadero. Five times a week in total, Airberlin conveniently transports holidaymakers to the Dominican Republic. Four flights a week depart for Punta Cana and Airberlin flies to Puerto Plata every Saturday.