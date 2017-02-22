Airberlin will lease three A330-200s for long-haul operations

BERLIN - Airberlin, which is Germany’s second largest airline after Lufthansa and biggest low-cost carrier, is expanding its fleet with three wide-body Airbus A330-200 aircraft that will carry passengers on long-haul flights to the USA during the summer.

The new planes will be leased by the company and will join the other 14 A330 family aircraft already operated by the airline. The first plane is expected to enter into operation before the end of February, while the other two are expected to start performing flights before April 2017.

Thomas Winkelmann, Chief Executive of Airberlin, said:

Airberlin is increasing both the number of flights and the destinations to which it will fly in the USA and will operate 84 non-stop flights a week from Germany to eight destination. One of the new destinations for the low-cost carrier is Orlando, Florida, while the others include New York JFK, Boston, Miami, Fort Myers, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

San Francisco and Los Angeles will be served by A330 from one of Airberlin’s hubs Berlin Tegel with three or four non-stop flights a week beginning in May 2017. For the first time the service to Miami from the same airport will be available all year-round with an increased number of three to five flights per week starting in mid-April.

In addition to the US, Airberlin serves long-haul destinations to other countries with non-stop flights from either Berlin Tegel or Düsseldorf, which include Cancun in Mexico, Varadero and Havana in Cuba, Punta Cana and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, and the Caribbean island of Curaçao.