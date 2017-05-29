All calm as strike action by LIAT pilots averted

BRIDGETOWN – It was business as usual for LIAT’s operations across the region today after threatened strike action was averted at the 11th hour

An emergency high level meeting in St John’s yesterday, involving Antigua and Barbuda’s Labour Minister Steadroy Benjamin, the airline’s management, the Leeward Island Airline Pilots Association (LIALPA) and other representatives, put the contentious issues raised by pilots to rest – at least for the time being.

LIALPA had threatened to stage sit-ins and picketing at various airports if its members did not receive their salaries by midnight last night.

The pilots said they were fed up with the airline’s failure to implement a new salary structure for its ATR-72 pilots; general salary increases; and a salary deferral system, among other outstanding matters.

But LIALPA President, Captain Carl Burke told the Antigua Observer newspaper that an agreement which addressed the concerns of the pilots, had been reached.

“The informal agreement will go before the Industrial Court in Antigua, by way of a Consent Order on Monday. Both attorneys for LIAT and LIALPA will sign this agreement which would formalize what was discussed today,” he said.

LIAT management has been tightlipped about the outcome of the talks.

In a brief statement, the airline said “the discussions were cordial and management and pilots have reached a mutually amicable decision on outstanding issues.”