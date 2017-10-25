Aruba Airlines canceled first flight to Curaçao

ORANJESTAD, WILLEMSTAD - Aruba Airlines did not depart from Oranjestad to Curaçao yesterday. It was supposed to be the first flight of the airline to Curaçao after some time of not operating between the two islands. The airline recently announced that it would operate three flights a day between Aruba and Curaçao.

The aviation company was unreachable for passengers and the media.

Aruba Airlines announced that it would operate the flights with a wet-leased Bombardier Dash-8 aircraft which means that it would be leased with crew, maintenance and insurance.

But according to some news sources, this aircraft has technical problems.