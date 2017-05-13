As of June 3 Winair to fly to Haiti and Curacao. Bookings can be made from now

PHILLIPSBURG - Effective June 3, the national carrier of country St. Maarten Winair is pleased to commence flights to Haiti and Curaçao. These flights will be operated by Winair twice a week, on Tuesday and Saturday.

Aircraft routing, operated by a MD-82 will be Curaçao – St. Maarten – Haiti – St. Maarten – Curaçao. Flight 803 operated by Winair will depart from Curaçao to St. Maarten and on to Haiti, flight 804 will depart Haiti to St. Maarten and on to Curaçao.

With this, Winair will offer convenient and fast jet service from Curaçao to St. Maarten and will be the only airline serving St. Maarten - Haiti - St. Maarten.

These flights are now available in the computer reservation systems and can be booked via the website fly-winair.sx or any preferred travel agency or booking website.

"For the past several months we received many calls from customers who are frustrated with the current air transportation options to Curaçao and Haiti. Therefor Winair has opted to enter into those markets to assist with the travel demands within the region."

"The flights 803 and 804 will connect with Winair’s extensive Caribbean route network," stated Michael Cleaver President and Chief Executive Officer of Winair.