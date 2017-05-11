Ava Airways announces plans for operations from the Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO - Olivier Arrindell, CEO of AVA Airways, held a meeting with Alejandro Herrera, Director of the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC), and explained the plans his company has to operate from the Dominican Republic with Airbus A320 aircraft.

AVA would be operating in principle flights from Santo Domingo to Sint Maarten, Curaçao, Jamaica and the US.

The airline would also be operating the Bombardier Q400 aircraft to the nearest destinations.

Among the plans presented by the CEO of AVA are to create a maintenance center in the country, and the aircraft will be registered with Dominican registration.

These plans are part of what was already presented in 2016. Local Dominican Republic media reported on December 19 that AVA Airways St. Maarten, represented by its President Olivier Arrindell and President of Ava Curacao, Giovanni Atalita and Capital Partners, represented by Dan Smith, have signed a 65 million dollars guarantee agreement with the aeronautical authorities in the Dominican Republic with the aim of starting operations in the Dominican Republic in 2017.

AVA has already started the personnel recruitment campaign including pilots and flight attendants.

The company is still waiting for its permit in Curaçao to start the process of receiving its Air Operator's Certificate (AOC). According to Arrindell, once that is done, the company will start hiring local employees. In the meantime, the airline will only hire a Country Director and a marketing team for Curaçao.

The Curaçao Civil Aviation Authority will soon have a new Minister in charge, Zita Jesus-Leito. Arrindell looks forward to working with the new Minister and hopes she is in favor of developing the economy of the island by providing more jobs in the aviation sector. Arrindell indicates that AVA can do that. The airline can help providing jobs to families on the island.