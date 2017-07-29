Boeing test in Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD - The Curacao Airport and the airspace above it will be the test area for the Boeing Dreamliner for the next two weeks.

A 787 type 8 aircraft arrived this week and will fly until August 11 around the island and at the airport to test some new techniques.

Boeing does not comment on this, but civil aviation spotters know that it is about new 3D printer technology to make parts. That should cost 2 to 3 million dollars per Dreamliner.

One 787 aircraft now costs over 200 million dollars.