Cees Ursem Manager KLM Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD - Cees Ursem is the new Country Manager for KLM Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao, based in Curaçao.

For 29 years, Mr. Ursem has been in the service of KLM, of which he has been appointed as "expat" in 1994 as General Manager in Ghana, Philippines and Suriname. His most recent job was in Egypt over the last 5 years, as Country Manager Air France / KLM.

“My family and I have worked and lived in many countries and regions and are looking forward to discovering Curaçao in the coming years.”

Cees Ursem takes over from Pieter de Man who had responsibility over the Caribbean and Suriname over the last 2 years. The Man now represents Air France/KLM in Canada as a Business Developer.