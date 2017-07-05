COPA Airlines celebrating five years connecting Curaçao to continent

WILLEMSTAD - COPA Airlines is celebrating its fifth anniversary connecting Curaçao to the rest of the Latin continent. COPA with its four flights a week has the commitment to the tourism industry and the business community in Curaçao.

Compañía Panameña de Aviación, S.A. (commonly referred to simply as "Copa Airlines") is the flag carrier of Panama. It is headquartered in Panama City, Panama, with its main hub at Tocumen International Airport. It operates more than 315 daily scheduled flights to 74 destinations in 31 countries around North, Central and South America, and the Caribbean.

“We are proud of our fifth anniversary flying between Panama and the extraordinary destination of Curaçao. We are also proud of the opportunity we have to offer our passengers more connection, more growth and more development for the local and commercial tourism,” said Camille Hacket, COPA’s Sales Manager in Port of Spain who is responsible for Curaçao.

“Our company’s commitment is to continue contributing so the connectivity can increase the Curaçao profile as a tourism and cultural center in the region,” said Hacket.