Encore Jets launches private jet flights to Cuba with new partnership

Private Jet startup Encore Jets partners up with International Expeditions, launching private jet operations and travel programs to Cuba.

NEW YORK - Beginning today, the New York City based private jet startup Encore Jets will offer direct flights to Cuba from 24 United States cities and their respective airports, including Miami, Atlanta and New York. The brokerage has partnered with the tour operator and travel agency International Expeditions, recognized for its ongoing experience in tourism and government relations with Cuba. Together, the two travel companies have introduced private charter flights and customized experiences through Encore Jets' Discover Cuba™, while complying with all FAA regulations.

Chris Bannister, CEO of Encore Jets, explains that all clients are still required to secure the necessary approvals and visas that are required of all U.S visitors to Cuba; however, with their new partnership this process is handled in-house for their convenience. The companies recognized the increasing demand from current and potential clients seeking destinations in transition and have taken on the market together. President Sami Belbase expressed, "We never saw challenges in flying to Cuba; we were just waiting for the right time and the right partners to offer the experience."

Encore Jets fliers can have a fully customized private travel experience to Cuba, from choosing the perfect private jet to curating the finest details of their travel itinerary. The program offers one of kind experiences for jetsetters and executives alike, beyond just getting to Havana by private jet. Enjoy activities such as private rum tastings with master distillers and intimately orchestrated evenings at the Buena Vista Social Club. Prices for a group of six travelers flying to Havana for a three-night itinerary begin at $30,000 and the company is currently offering the program exclusively to its members.