EU places Venezuelan Avior Airlines on black list

BRUSSELS - The Venezuelan airline Avior Airlines is no longer allowed to fly in European airspace. The company has been placed on the list of unsafe companies, the European Commission announced. Avior Airlines flies to Aruba and Curaçao, but these destinations do not fall under the territory of the European Union.

Avior operates Boeing 737-200s, 737-400s and Fokker 50s on domestic routes and scheduled services in South America. In the past year, the company also introduced the Airbus A340 in its fleet for flights to the US and Europe. With the EU measure, Europe has now become a prohibited territory for Avior.

Whether the United States will take over the EU decision is not yet known. Avior started last month with scheduled flights from home base Caracas to Florida.

Two other companies, the Ukrainian Urga and Mustique Airways from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have been removed from the European blacklist. The list now includes 178 airline companies that are not allowed to fly above the EU.