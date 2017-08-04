Expansion route ABC-Islands

KRALENDIJK, WILLEMSTAD - By the end of the year, a new airline will operate on Bonaire for flights to Curaçao and Aruba. This is according to Commissioner Clark Abraham.

“Three Twin Otters were acquired to fly on the ABC routes.” Twin Otters are 19-seat aircraft. “It's not old news. It's a new initiative,” said Abraham referring to the recent announcement by Divi Divi Air that it has purchased two Twin Otters. This will allow the airline to increase the modest capacity between Bonaire and Curaçao within a few months and also fly to Aruba.

Furthermore, a renowned European airline is also interested in the inter-island flights with a 34-seat aircraft.

“We all know what problems the current largest carrier, InselAir has had since last year. There are major financial problems and the delays and cancellations have started again in the past few days,” said Abraham.