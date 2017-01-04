Fly All Ways Suriname to close its doors on January 15

PARAMARIBO – According to reliable sources, the owners of the Suriname airline Fly All Ways will stop the operations of the airline on January 15 of this year.

Fly All Ways officially started operations about a year ago on January 10, 2016, with the launch of its inaugural domestic flight. Its first commercial flight took place on January 22, 2016, to Barbados. Later in February 2016 first flights followed to Curaçao and Sint Maarten.

The exact reason is not yet known why the airline will stop its operations but according to the source, the owners have suffered great financial loss.