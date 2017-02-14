Fokker 50 stranded in Barranquilla is back home

WILLEMSTAD - The stranded plane from the local airline InselAir has been repaired in Colombia and is back home. On Wednesday last week, The Fokker-50 had engine trouble just after takeoff from Barranquilla. On Friday all 38 travellers arrived at their destination with the Colombian airline Avianca.

Due to the problems with the aircraft several other destinations, such as Aruba, Bonaire and Trinidad, suffered delays and cancellations.

Last Saturday the aircraft flew back to Curaçao. According to the airline’s management, the aircraft help to alleviate the problems a little bit.