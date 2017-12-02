Fokker 70 from InselAir back to the Netherlands

WILLEMSTAD - A Fokker 70 from InselAir has been taken over by the Dutch Airline Technical Support and has landed In Woensdrecht from Curaςao on Wednesday. This was reported by Luchtvaartnieuws.nl.

The aircraft was built for Austrian Airlines in early 1997, but went to KLM Cityhopper before the end of that year. In 2014, the aircraft was sold to InselAir. The Fokker 70 receives a so-called C-check at Woensdrecht and will be provided with a new color scheme.

“At the moment it is not yet clear what will happen to the aircraft, but we expect a lot of interest from airlines,” reports ATS. Within Europe, only one company from Cyprus flies with the Fokker 70.