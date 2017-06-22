IATA revokes Conviasa’s international license

MONTREAL - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has just revoked the international license of the Venezuelan airline Conviasa. This means that the airline will not be able to issue air tickets or travel to international destinations anymore.

All tickets sold in the future through agencies and Conviasa itself do not have a money-back guarantee much less a reserved flight. This means that those that bought a ticket for a future flight lost their money. Those who already flew with Conviasa will not be able to return with the same airline.