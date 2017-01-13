InselAir launches adjusted flight schedule

Steps necessary to improve on time performance and to further reduce operational costs



WILLEMSTAD - January 12, 2017. In the light of improving the on time performance and to further reduce costs InselAir will put in place an adjusted flight schedule starting January, 2017. Next to downscaling operations, InselAir is also well on its way to achieve the cost savings project 2 million ANG monthly, started in October 2016. The company expects to reach this by the end of February. The adjusted flight schedule includes adjusted frequencies and, in some cases temporarily, taking out routes.

Major changes: Quito, Valencia, Miami - Haiti

InselAir will be temporarily taking out its South American destination Quito (Ecuador) during low season, from January 12 until June 19, but has planned to re-introduce Quito in high season with a direct flight from Curacao. Furthermore, InselAir will discontinue the Miami – Port au Prince and the Curacao – Valencia operations until the start of the next high season.

Havana: day change

The Curacao – Havana route will be temporarily discontinued the whole month of February and will be flown on Monday and Saturday (instead of Monday and Friday) starting in March.

Passenger information

Passengers who have purchased a ticket to Quito or Havana or from Miami to Haiti and are affected by these changes will be contacted by our Customer Relations Team. They will be offered an alternative flight to their destination with a partner airline, may choose an alternative date or have the option to receive a full refund. InselAir is aware of the impact these changes have on its passengers and ensures an adequate handling of the affected passengers.

More information

For more information about all changes InselAir advises its passenger to visit fly-inselair.com where more information can be found.