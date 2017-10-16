InselAir resumes flights to Suriname starting November this year

WILLEMSTAD - The local aviation company InselAir resumes its flights to and from Paramaribo this coming November. This is according to Edward Heerenveen, spokesman for the airline.

The Curaçao airline is slowly crawling out of its financial hole. Suriname belongs to one of the favorite destinations of the airline. That is why the company is doing its utmost to start operating to Suriname as soon as possible. “We want to expand to Suriname first, not only because of our good experiences but also because the demand for our services from both Curaçao and Suriname is great,” says Heerenveen.

The airline representatives have been talking to its creditors in Suriname to get some things resolved before they can resume their flights. InselAir relies on a successful return. “People know us and they miss the benefits they had with us when were where flying between the two countries. The moment we stopped the tickets prices went up,” says Heerenveen.