InselAir takes measures to stabilize route network

WILLEMSTAD - Immediate steps were taken by InselAir's CEO Mr. Filiatreault and his Management Team to increase the reliability of InselAir's network. This specifically means that InselAir will take out its flights to Barranquilla and to San Juan. Additionally, instead of twice per week, InselAir will be operating the Auba – Santo Domingo – St. Maarten route once per week. These changes will be implemented this week and passengers who are affected by these changes will be contacted.

Daily service to/from ABC-islands & St. Maarten

The adjusted flight schedule will mainly improve the performance of InselAir's core routes; to/from the ABC-islands and to/from St. Maarten. Other than Barranquilla and San Juan, InselAir will continue to operate flights to/from its other destinations making use of wet- leased aircraft from other carriers. For a real time flight schedule passengers can consult the airline's website: www.fly-inselair.com/flightstatus

Information for passengers

Passengers who have purchased a ticket with InselAir to one of the aforementioned destinations and who are directly affected by these changes will be contacted by InselAir's Customer Relations Team. These passengers will be offered a full refund. Passengers who InselAir is not able to reach are advised to contact the airline via the contact details on the InselAir's website www.fly-inselair.com. "We regret the fact that we have to disappoint our passengers, but we will make sure that this will be handled in an orderly fashion', says Filiatreault. 'We are taking decisions to quickly optimize our performance and to provide our passengers and employees what they deserve; a reliable airline.', according to Filiatreault.