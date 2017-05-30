InselAir’s financial situation is ‘ok’

WILLEMSTAD – “In January, the government gave us a financial injection of 33 million guilders. With this money, we also paid the salary of the employees among other things. I believe that there is enough money to pay salaries for the one to two months. After that, we will be in the position to continue paying salaries on our own without the government’s help.” This is according to the Vice-CEO of the local aviation company InselAir, Juni Sluis.

“InselAir’s financial situation is currently ‘ok’,”Sluis explained. As was reported earlier, InselAir came with a stabilization plan more than two months ago, which entails that 200 employees would be laid off and that the number of destinations would be limited to the ABC-Islands and Sint Maarten. Since then InselAir came with a development plan. “InselAir’s progress is going according to that plan. We are working hard on our new business plan and we are hoping to be able to present this in maybe one or two weeks.”

In this plan, there will be more clarity on the financial situation, including the payment of salaries.

Sluis also reacted on the comments that dominated the social media on the island. People were saying that the airline was forcing its employees to take a day off. “That is not true. By law, you are not allowed to force anyone to take a day off. The only thing we did was offer the possibility for the employees to take May 26 off creating thus a long weekend. May 25 was already a day off,” said Sluis.

This was especially for the office employees. “Many of them made good use of this opportunity and enjoyed their long weekend.”