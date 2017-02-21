Leased aircraft InselAir has technical problems

WILLEMSTAD – It seems like the local airline InselAir just cannot get a break. The leased Boeing 737 of the Venezuelan airline Estelar Airlines had technical problems shortly after taking off from the Sint Maarten airport recently. The pilots had to return to the airport.

The aircraft was parked at the airport on Saturday because of these technical problems. The passengers had to spend the night on the island. The passengers’ stay on the island had to be extended again because the problems were still not resolved.