Signed memorandum of understanding to enhance air transport in Latin America and the Caribbean

The Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association (ALTA), the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Airports Council International - Latin America and the Caribbean (ACI-LAC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU English ) set during the Airline Leaders Forum today in order to improve air transport in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The MoU signed it Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Executive Director of ALTA; Peter Cerda, IATA Regional Vice President for the Americas; and Martin Eurnekian, President of ACI-LAC and focuses on cooperation to improve and promote air travel throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, including:

• Improve the safety of aviation to achieve safety goals set by the Regional Aviation Safety Group - Pan America (RASG-PA).

• Implement cost - effective security and facilitation measures, including new technologies designed to simplify trade procedures and transactional processes.

• Improve airport infrastructure and initiatives air traffic management for safe, efficient and sustainable operations.

• To collaborate and exchange best practices fuel supply and storage

• Place aviation in government agendas to highlight the value that aviation as an engine of economic development and social

• Raise awareness of the importance of a transparent process that results in a more harmonized regulatory framework

• Modernize the framework of airport concessions in the region in order to ensure the economic viability of the industry aviació.n

"This agreement changes the rules, focused on cooperation between airports and airlines in safety, cost transparency, infrastructure and concessions will benefit the entire aviation industry, airports, passengers and economies of communities across the region, "said ALTA Executive Director, Luis Felipe de Oliveira.

"It is expected that air passengers are doubled more than doubled in Latin America and the Caribbean by 2035. It is vital to be prepared for the region to meet this demand. This agreement will help us ensure that air transport has room to grow within a framework that prioritizes safety, sustainability and efficiency, all of which will benefit Latin America and the Caribbean, "said Regional Vice President of IATA for the Americas Peter Cerda.

"The airport community reiterates, by signing this agreement, our ongoing commitment to seek opportunities for collaboration among key players in the aviation industry. The challenges posed by the projected growth in passenger traffic and cargo in the region over the next 20 years, demand a genuine effort airline to ensure safe and sustainable development of air transport system in the region, "said Martín Eunerkian , President of ACI-LAC.