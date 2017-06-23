Travel agents and journalists from Curaçao to Suriname

WILLEMSTAD, PARAMARIBO - In order to promote tourist flow from the Caribbean and, in particular, Curaçao, to Suriname and make the South American country more accessible, Fly Allways begins on Sunday with a scheduled service between Curaçao to Suriname on Wednesdays and Sundays.

In order to make Surinam more well-known and to promote it as an attractive holiday destination in the various newspapers, on radio and television in Curaçao and in the region, two travel agents and eight media representatives will travel to Suriname during the inaugural flight to orient themselves.

In the context of the inaugural flight and the Press-FAM trip, a press conference will be held after arriving in Paramaribo.