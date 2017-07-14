United States and Sint Maarten sign open skies agreement

PHILIPSBURG - On July 14, 2017, the United States and Sint Maarten signed a modernized bilateral Open Skies Agreement that will continue to foster opportunities for air travel and commerce between both countries. This modernizes the U.S.-Sint Maarten relationship by reducing administrative burden on carriers and governments, clarifying route rights, and reaffirming mutual adherence to international safety and security standards. The Agreement will enter into force after the two countries exchange diplomatic notes to confirm they have completed all necessary domestic procedures to adopt it.

The modernized Open Skies Agreement strengthens the partnership and economic ties between the United States and Sint Maarten. It continues to preserve commercial opportunities and travel options for airlines, travelers, businesses, airports and localities, with unrestricted market access for passenger and cargo flights between our two countries and beyond. In doing so, the new Agreement will continue to facilitate future travel and commerce between the United States and Sint Maarten.