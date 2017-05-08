Winair to service Curaçao and Haiti

PHILLIPSBURG, WILLEMSTAD - Winair is in the process of beginning operations to Curaçao and Port-au-Prince, Haiti, weekly via St. Maarten in June. The airline has been negotiating for some time to use a wet-leased MD-82 to service the route.

Winair President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Cleaver said in an invited comment on Sunday that the launch is contingent on final approvals by the Civil Aviation authorities of St. Maarten, Curaçao and Haiti, but Winair is ready to go. Flights will be Tuesdays and Saturdays. The company has a tentative start date of June 3.

“We always had plans to start servicing those destinations, but with getting numerous requests from travellers on a daily basis, starting the routes will be good for Winair and the island. Winair will be the only carrier to have direct flights to Haiti; this is very good. We will also provide a stable flight route to Curaçao on a weekly basis,” said Cleaver.

He said there was frustration from customers in Curaçao, St. Maarten and Haiti with the current unavailability of service between these islands. “We are being called by frustrated customers expressing their dissatisfaction daily. Routing of AC will be CUR-SXM-PAP-SXM-CUR,” he added.

Winair operates five DHC-6-300s on scheduled passenger flights connecting Antigua, Basseterre, Beef Island, Dominica Cane Field, Nevis, St. Maarten, Saba, Saint Eustatius and St. Barths.

The Daily Herald