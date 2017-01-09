Willemstad, Jan 8th 2017

To: Mr. Mark Zuckerberg

1 Hackerway

Menlo Park, California

Dear Mr. Zuckerberg,

I am addressing this to you because you, as the oppermeister of Facebook, should know about the annoying trend Facebook is turning to, in making it possible for everybody to make his own ad and place it on Facebook and send it out to the world.

I spend a lot of time everyday deleting ads that vary from Joga mats made out of coconut fibers in Chingarakibo, to organic rice out of China made of plastic. At my age I need a joga mat like I need a prostate exam.

Pills that increase your memory, the only problem is I forget where I saw that ad.

Facial crème that makes my skin tighter, problem with that is one more facelift and my navel is going to be on my forehead.

It is becoming so annoying it’s not funny anymore, and when you ask your Facebook friends if they send you the ad, they don’t know about it.

So please Mr. Zuckerman, I understand you have to increase your income and all, but there are other ways of doing this direct marketing fiasco.

Please change that before I will be needing Prozac out of Hodebandaja to lower my blood pressure every time I have to delete an ad.

Rest me nothing but to invite you and your lovely wife Pricilla to come visit us in Curaçao sometime soon so you can enjoy our hospitality and friendship.

Like they say in our language Papiamento, “Bo ta Bon Bini”. You’re welcome.

Arthur Donker