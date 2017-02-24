Reaction Diangelo Maduro on article Olivier Arrindel

Dear Editor,

The undersigned would like to react on your publication of Thursday 23rd of February 2017. Considering the allegations that were published, I think it is only fair if I get the same allocation in your "Opinion Column" as Mr. Arrindell.

First of all, we need to start by correcting the misconceptions that were used to misinform your readers. I am still employed by InselAir International BV.

Mr. Oduber and I had a business relationship in M & O Aviation Services NV. That partnership was terminated in 2007 and accordingly corrected in all statutory and chamber of commerce registries.

During our partnership there was never any dealings or sales involving inspectors of the CCAA.

It is a pity, borderline disgusting, that someone would willingly inflict harm to another person in his efforts to complete a personal vendetta against the CCAA because he has problems with his economic permit.

I would gladly challenge or encourage anyone who pretends to know otherwise to come forward with proof on the mentioned allegations.

Ing. Diangelo Maduro M.sc