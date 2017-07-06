27,000 drivers still have to pay vehicle tax

WILLEMSTAD - 27 thousand motorists still have to pay their vehicle tax for the year 2017. They still have until August 1, to do this. After this date, the police will start with their checkpoints and if necessary hand out fines.

According to the Tax Collector, these numbers are normal around this time of year. It is even better compared to last year.

Two thousand drivers did not pay their taxes in 2016. Before paying their car tax in 2017 they will have to pay the 2016 tax.

There are about 83 thousand cars in Curaçao.