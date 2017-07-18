Be part of the next Social-Economic Market (BETH)

WILLEMSTAD - The Ministry of Economic Development (MEO) has organized the Social Economic Market called BETH for the 3rd month. BETH stands for cheap products, economic and tourism development and opening up new businesses.

BETH is held, since April 1 this year, on the first Saturday of every month on the Brion Square. On July 8, the market counted a total of 240 participants.

The purpose of this market is to give people the opportunity to sell local products and to help them to start their own business in the future. MEO also hopes to bring back life into the city center through this initiative and that the market will become a tourist attraction in the future.

In this context, MEO invites everyone who makes local products and aspires to start their own business to join the Social Economic Market BETH in August. This will be held on August 5 and has education as the main theme. Participation in the Social Economic Market is free of charge until December and the necessary economic licenses are also not required. This is because the market is still being held in a pilot phase until December so that MEO can measure the need in the community.

Should all those interested need more information or if they would like to register, please contact Mrs. Julisa Sluis-Alberto at tel. 462-1444 (extension 127) or send an email to info.mse@gobiernu.cw. Those interested can also visit MEO personally at Pletterijweg43, AmiDos Building, or contact the ' Bentana di Informashon '. Registration takes place until July 25and the places are limited.