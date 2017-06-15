CBS starts with the National Accounts Survey for the 2016 fiscal year

WILLEMSTAD - The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) will start on 15 June with the National Accounts Survey for the 2016 fiSCAL year.

The purpose of this research is to collect business data from financial companies, non-financial companies, government agencies, foundations, associations and sole proprietors. The collected information is consolidated together with administrative data from other sources, which results in an overview of the economic development of Curaçao.

This information is usually obtained from a company's financial statements, but for small one-man businesses, an estimate is made based on day or week turnover.

Nearly 1,400 companies participate in this annual survey. Large companies, these are companies with 10 employees or more, participate each year. A sample of companies with fewer than 10 employees (small businesses) is taken, after which they have to provide the CBS with financial figures for 4 years. Hereafter, other (small) companies are selected to participate.

The information from the annual survey is used to complete part of the Curaçao National Accounts. These National Accounts reflect the economic transactions between the sectors that took place in the national economy in a given year.

The information obtained from the National Accounts Survey is also used to describe the results of this survey, or to analyze certain components of the economy, such as SMEs.

Since it’s about the figures of the past financial year (2016), information from this survey will not be available until the second half of 2017.

The results and analyzes of the survey appear in, among others, Modus, which is the Statistics magazine of the Central Bureau of Statistics.