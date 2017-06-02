Consumer Organization wants survey on food safety

WILLEMSTAD - The Consumer Organization wants a parliamentary survey on food safety and especially meat in Curaçao.

The organization has asked the MPs in a letter to Parliament to submit a proposal so that the survey can be held. The purpose of the survey is to investigate how safe the food is on the island.

In addition, the organization wants to map out what guarantees are needed from the government and the private sector so consumers can continue to use their food products with confidence. The survey aims to give the consumer organization a clear signal that, in the past few weeks, what has happened with inspections where expired food products were found will never be repeated again.