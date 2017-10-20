Curaçao and Aruba Renaissance Resorts sold to an American company

WILLEMSTAD, ORANJESTAD - According to the Aruban news site NoticiaCla.com, the company PCI Gaming Authority, which operates as Wind Creek Hospitality (WCH), has acquired both Curaçao and Aruba Renaissance Resorts & Casino.

This was announced by the company this week. The deal was already made six months ago, according to sources in META Corp (former owners) and quoted by NoticiaCla. These two properties were sold six months ago. “We chose to announce the deal now seeing that in Curaçao we had to take care of some legal issues. Now that it is ready, we can announce this acquisition,” said the source close to META Corp.

The source also indicated that nothing will change, especially the hotel guests and the employees. Both hotels will continue to be operated by Renaissance and the employees will remain at their posts.

Photo: Renaissance Resort & Casino in Curaçao

Source: NoticiaCla.com