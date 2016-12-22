Exchange agreement between former Netherlands Antilles islands and Cayman Islands in Gazette

WILLEMSTAD - The act of approval of the treaty between the Netherlands, on behalf of the former Netherlands Antilles islands, and the Cayman Islands for the exchange of information relating to taxes has been placed in the Official Gazette. The law comes into force on December 22, 2016.

The approval was requested for Curaçao, Sint Maarten and the Caribbean part of the Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba). The Convention has been entered into Treaty Series 2009, 217 and 2010, 162.