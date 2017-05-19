Expectations for the tourist sector in the year 2017

WILLEMSTAD - The implementation of the tourism master plan is central for the year 2017. The new Implementation Manager Paul Kok is responsible for the coordination and monitoring of the execution of the master plan. The monitoring of the implementation of the tourism master plan will be based on pre-determined performance indicators of the sector. For the year 2017, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) will additionally add to the regular marketing activities extra funds for the European, North American and Latin American markets. Based on these additional marketing activities, it is expected that the total number of tourists will increase in 2017 compared with the year 2016.

CHATA will launch two new projects in 2017 with the aim of informing tourists and to encourage them to come and explore the island. It is about launching the 'In Curaçao Travel Channel' and 'Experiential Videos'. The Travel Channel will highlight the different type of experiences one can have on the island. This video will take viewers on an adventure through Bandabou and a cultural tour in Pietermaai. These videos will be used as promotional material by different stakeholders. In addition, CHATA will launch the project "Curaçao Dine Around Program". Tourists can purchase in advance a dining plan at a fixed price that offers them the opportunity to eat at different restaurants during their stay on the island. Through this project, CHATA wants to encourage tourists to explore the island and get acquainted with the wide range of culinary hotspots that Curacao has to offer. Purchasing the dining plan is also possible during their stay on the island.

Curaçao Ports Authority (CPA) is working hard on the construction of the second mega pier. Conform planning the completion of this project will take place on November 7, 2017.

Another important development for cruise tourism is the return of the Pullmantur. The Pullmantur cruises will visit the island 31 times in May-October 2017.

It is expected that in 2017 the tourism sector will contribute to 0.3% growth of the economy. This careful projection is based on an expected growth rate of 1% of the total tourist stay over and an expected growth rate of 15% of the total cruise visitors compared to 2016. The expected investment in the tourist industry in the year 2017 is not included in this economic projection.