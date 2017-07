WILLEMSTAD - As of September 1, new competition rules will apply to Curacao. The supervisor is the Fair Trade Authority Curaçao, the FTAC.

By far the most important change in the new law is the ban on cartel formation and price agreements. The sharing of customers in procurement procedures must also be a thing of the past.

And if a company wants to merge with another company, they must first check that with at FTAC.

Photo: Gerard Bakker (FTAC)