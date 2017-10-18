Governments of Curaçao and St. Maarten start process to dismiss Central Bank’s President

WILLEMSTAD - The Council of Ministers of both Curaçao and Sint Maarten agreed last week with the recommendation of the Supervisory Board of the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS) to dismiss President Emsley Tromp.

The next step is to present the decree to the Governor of Curaçao Lucille George-Wout and the Governor of St. Maarten Eugene Holiday for their signature. After these signatures, the process of dismissing Tromp has been completed.

Meanwhile, the Supervisory Board is searching for three candidates for the board of directors of the CBCS. Eventually, the Selection Committee will have to nominate a candidate the shareholders for the appointment.

The Supervisory Board hopes that this process can be completed by the end of October, after which the screening will have to take place and the new president can be appointed by the end of the year.