Major price differences at supermarkets

WILLEMSTAD - The consumer association has examined the price of 79 products from May 26to June 1 at 22 supermarkets.

The association observed that this is a major price difference between these supermarkets. For example a kilo shoulder ham at Centrum Mahaai and Piscadera costs 9.62 guilders. At Bonam Supermarket, customers pay 25 guilders for the same product. A price difference of 15.38 guilders.

One kilo cheese costs at Esperamos Supermarket 11.15 guilders and at Luna Park 23.95 guilders for the same product. A difference of 12.80 guilders.

The consumer association indicated that the difference maybe because of the quality, brand or country of origin.