MCB Bank reduces interest on savings

WILLEMSTAD - MCB lowers its interest on savings. Instead of 1 percent, savers now only get half percent.

The youth saving plan Lito also becomes less attractive. The 3 percent interest rate remains but the 5 percent extra interest per year is abolished. This saving’s plan was meant for loyal savers between 0 and 21 years.

According to MCB, the interest rate cut is due to the poor economic situation of the island.