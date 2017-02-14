Minister Rhuggenaath highlights business opportunities with Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, WILLEMSTAD - The Dutch Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic organized a meeting of partners and representatives of the public and private sector of the Dominican Republic with the Minister of Economic Development of Curaçao, Eugene Ruggenaath.

In addition to the Curaçao Minister, the event was attended by the Dominican Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugo Rivera, the Deputy Minister of Development for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Ignacio Méndez, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Netherlands Embassy, Jan Alderlinst, the Dominican Consul in Curaçao, Francisco Francisco, among other personalities of the public and private sectors of both countries.

Minister Ruggenaath indicated that he was very pleased with the welcome during his visit and the potential for cooperation and trade between the two countries. He said that his country is ready to deepen collaboration in trade, investment, sports, education, and culture, among others.

Of particular interest is the issue of SMEs. Curaçao can learn from Dominican policies to support SMEs and the exchange between both countries to facilitate exports of SMEs. Deputy Minister Ignacio Méndez offered his country’s collaboration to share experience and work on internationalization of SMEs.

“Curaçao is a market of more than a billion dollars a year and the Dominican Republic does not export not even 1% to that market yet,” said Taiana Mora, president of the Dutch Chamber of the Dominican Republic. The visit of Minister Ruggenaath demonstrates the priority that Curaçao gives to the relations with the DR and the interest to materialize the agreement between both countries with concrete steps. The Chamber works with Curaçao and the DR entities to help exploit these business opportunities.

Deputy Minister Hugo Rivera indicated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and his office will follow up on the Memorandum of Understanding between both countries and agreed to work closely with the government of Curaçao to establish a work program with short and medium term achievements.