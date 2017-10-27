PDVSA: Venezuela’s cash crunch means waiting five months to get paid
HOUSTON - Off of Curacao, a huge tanker has been bobbing in the water with its cargo of crude oil for five months waiting to get paid -- the latest sign that Venezuela’s cash crunch could get a lot worse as more debts come due.
While the financial and political crisis has already wrecked the economy, a default by PDVSA could make things even worse if the experience of another oil exporter in South America is any guide. In an August 2016 report, the chief economist at Torino Capital LLC said Venezuela risked following the same pattern as Ecuador, which was forced to offer bigger discounts on its oil exports to lure buyers in 2008 after it was unable to pay debts.
Finances are so tight that the refinery in Curaçao, which is operated by PDVSA, can’t afford to buy enough oil to process. The tanker Tulip, loaded with U.S. crude, has been drifting offshore since May awaiting payment. At the end of last year, PDVSA owed $42 billion.
More than $2 billion of the company’s debt is coming due in the next few days, and investors are showing less confidence that funds will be transferred. On Thursday, PDVSA’s dollar bonds fell more than 4 cents with yields on notes due 2020 jumping more than 2 percentage points to 17.3 percent. Venezuela is already two weeks late on coupons for a slew of other bonds.