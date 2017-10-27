PDVSA: Venezuela’s cash crunch means waiting five months to get paid

HOUSTON - Off of Curacao, a huge tanker has been bobbing in the water with its cargo of crude oil for five months waiting to get paid -- the latest sign that Venezuela’s cash crunch could get a lot worse as more debts come due.

Petroleos de Venezuela SA, the state-owned oil company that controls the world’s largest crude reserves, has been hit hard by low prices and U.S. sanctions that are increasing the risk of default on the country’s debt. Output plunged, and refineries were forced to shut because of recurring breakdowns or a lack of domestic crude to process. On Friday, a principal payment is due on some of PDVSA’s notes.