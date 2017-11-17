Small decline in Curaçao’s economy

WILLEMSTAD - The Chamber of Commerce expects a drop in the economic climate for the whole of 2017. In the two previous years there was still a slight recovery.

The first half of this year was disappointing with a growth of a quarter of a percent. This trend started in the fourth quarter of 2016.

These are setbacks, according to the Chamber of Commerce, attributable to, among other things, developments in private investments and construction. The so-called mega-indicators, including the turnover tax and the wage bill, also confirm a decline in the economy.

Tourism is a positive exception, both in terms of hotel occupancy and cruise tourism. All in all, a contraction of half a percentage point is expected throughout 2017.