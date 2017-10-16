Top speaker David Meltzer confirmed for Global Entrepreneurship Week Curaçao 2017

WILLEMSTAD - The Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) Curaçao will be organized for the third consecutive time during the week 13-19 November 2017. This is an international initiative that is being organized in more than 170 countries, who all are member of the “Global Entrepreneurship Network”.

The foundation “Negoshi Pikiña” (FNP), organizer of the GEW, obtained the license to organize the GEW on all islands of the former Netherlands Antilles. FNP has been organizing successful events around entrepreneurship for 15 years already, focusing on lower, middle and higher educational levels on Curaçao.

This year there again, different workshops will be organized, by and for local entrepreneurs. International top speaker David Meltzer has confirmed his attendance.

David Meltzer is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Sports 1 Marketing. He has spent the last 25 years as an entrepreneur and executive in the legal, technology, and sports and entertainment fields with expertise across many industry verticals. David launched his career in sports at the world’s most notable sports agency, Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment, serving as CEO, where along with Leigh and Warren, he negotiated over $2 billion in sports and entertainment contracts.

Mr Meltzer will be the keynote speaker during the Official Grand Opening and also at the fundraising lunch on the 14th of November 2017. Tickets ($99 per person) for the lunch will be obtainable shortly.

The main goal of the GEW is to stimulate entrepreneurship on Curaçao, not only amongst the youth but also the established local entrepreneurs. Stakeholders as the Chamber of Commerce, Curaçao Development Institute (CDI) and Bureau for Intellectual Property (BIP) already confirmed their support. The workshops will take place on the 14th and 15th of November 2017.

Anyone interested can already register on the website www.gewcuracao .com for additional information.

For more information can be found on via www.gewcuracao.com or www.facebook.com/gewcuracao