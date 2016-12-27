And the winners of The Skempi Caribbean Music Awards 2016 are…

In case you missed it, last night the event of the century took place: The Skempi Caribbean Music Awards 2016. History was made in spectacular fashion, folks, with dazzling and entertaining hosts, out of this world performances and a highly sentimental and beautiful moment of praise.

Everyone who came out was dressed to the nines and the event was littered with highlights but, of course, this was an awards show after all, with a focus on excellence in Caribbean music this past year. So let’s have a look at the winners, shall we?

And the Best Upcoming Artist of the year 2016 was: Rich!

And the Best Collaboration of the year 2016 was: Buleria featuring Izaline Calister & Ron Martis – Reina di Pordon!

And the Best Album of the year 2016 was: Chinini by Dongo!

And the Best Song of the year 2016 was: “No Bai” by Gentz!

And the Best Video of the year 2016 was: Eltienne Yarzagaray – Bo Ta Santo!

And the Best Female Artist of the year 2016 was: Izaline Calister!

And the Best Male Artist of the year 2016 was: Dongo!

And the Most Popular Band of the year 2016 was: Buleria!

And last but not least we would like to announce the very special recipients of the Legend Award which were:

The Dutch Caribbean music legends (Counterclockwise from top left) Janiro “Ataniro” Eisden, Gibi Doran, Oswin “Chin” Behilia and Rudy Plaate. This was not the final award of the night but it most certainly was the most significant. It provided one of the highlights of the show when the recipients walked onstage and received a stirring standing ovation.

Did your favorite artist win? Were you surprised by the results?

In any case, we can look back on a beautiful show that we are very proud to have put together in recognition of Caribbean music and we look forward to doing it again next year!

By Gerson Eleonora

Gerson Eleonora (1987) has a passion for writing, whether it be short stories, poems or the biographies, reviews and music articles displayed here on the site. He is an aficionado of everything Caribbean, it’s almost as if salt water runs through his veins.