Bright Lights, new original documentary on the relationship between Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, premieres on January 7th exclusively on HBO

MIAMI – HBO announced the premiere of the new original documentary, Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, airing this Saturday, January 7th at 21hrs* . The story of a family's complicated love, this documentary is an intimate portrait of the American actress and writer Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds – Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity.

Fisher and Reynolds lived in the same Beverly Hills compound, and while the 83-year-old grand dame still had a Las Vegas act, performing was taking its toll. Carrie's response was both hilarious and heart-rending. Directed by Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens, Bright Lights features vintage family films that bring iconic old-world Hollywood to life, as well as extensive vérité footage

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds has already received audience and critical acclaim at many prestigious film festivals worldwide, including the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, the Telluride Film Festival and the New York Film Festival.

