HBO announces exclusive Saturday Movie line-up premiering in May and June

MIAMI - has a new lineup of exclusive movie premieres every Saturday night at 22hrs throughout May and June . Through exclusive agreements with four of the largest film studios worldwide – Warner Bros., Disney, Sony Pictures and Universal – HBO continues to have the exclusive first non-theatrical premiere rights of films that combine sublime talent with unforgettable storylines, available exclusively for subscribers.

The following films premiere this May, exclusively on HBO:

Captain America: Civil War – May 6: After political pressures cause a rift between former allies Captain America and Iron Man, the remaining Avengers are forced to pick a side. Chris Evans returns to the screen as Captain America, joined by Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Anthony Mackie, among others.

Central Intelligence – May 13: Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart come together in the comedy Central Intelligence as two old classmates whose lives take an interesting turn upon reuniting at their high school reunion. After becoming unlikely allies, they achieve the impossible by relying on one another and their strengths in order to save the world.

The Secret Life of Pets – May 20: This animated family favorite follows the quiet life of a spoiled terrier named Max, whose life is turned upside down when his owners adopt Duke, a giant, boisterous canine. After getting themselves in some trouble while their owners are away, a rebellious bunny, Snowball, saves the doggie duo in exchange for their help on a mission against the humans who did them wrong.

Alice Through the Looking Glass – May 27: An all-star cast brings one of the most beloved storybooks to life in Alice Through the Looking Glass. In this fantastical film, Alice returns to Wonderland after slipping through the looking glass. Immersed back into the world of awe and whimsy, she travels back in time and comes to the aid of the Mad Hatter. Starring three-time Oscar® nominee Johnny Depp, two-time Oscar® nominee Helena Bonham Carter and Oscar® winner Anne Hathaway, the film explores the depths of imagination and beyond.

The following films premiere this June, exclusively on HBO:

The Legend of Tarzan – June 3: Starring Alexander Skarsgård (HBO's Big Little Lies and True Blood), the film follows the life Tarzan, also known as John Clayton III, ten years after leaving Africa. Having already acclimated to his life in England, Tarzan and his wife, Jane, are lured back to the Congo where they will face the ultimate test of love and survival. Margot Robbie also stars.

Lights Out – June 10: Based on the three-minute YouTube video produced by Swedish director David F. Sandberg, Lights Out is the story of a bloodthirsty supernatural creature that preys on a family. Teresa Palmer stars as Rebecca, a young woman who must unlock the horror behind her younger brother's experiences that once haunted her, bringing her face to face with an eerie entity that is attached to her mother. The film also stars Gabriel Bateman, Alexander DiPersia, Billy Burke and Maria Bello.

Finding Dory – June 17: The animated Disney Pixar sequel follows the friendly-but-forgetful Dory on an epic adventure to find her parents with the help of her friends, Marlin and Nemo. The search for her long-lost parents teaches them all lasting lessons on the meaning of love and family. Ellen Degeneres returns as the voice of the fan-favorite fish, along with the voices of Albert Brooks, Ed O'Neill, Diane Keaton and Eugene Levy, among others.

Jason Bourne – June 24: Oscarâ and Golden Globeâ winner Matt Damon returns as Jason Bourne, the CIA's most dangerous former operative. After nearly a decade of hiding, Bourne is drawn out of the shadows to uncover more explosive truths about his past, and soon finds himself back in action battling a menacing group that uses technology and terror to maintain its power. Damon is joined by a stellar cast including fellow Oscarâ winners Tommy Lee Jones and Alicia Vikander.

All of these films will also be available exclusively for subscribers on HBO GO, the premium digital entertainment platform, following their premiere on the channel. Subscribers can access HBO GO by visiting the website www.hbogoca.com on any desktop or laptop computer (PC or Apple) or by downloading the mobile app on devices with iOS (iPad, iPhone, iPad Touch) or Android (OS 2.3+) operational systems. The platform is now available with Chromecast, allowing subscribers to transmit their favorite movies on HBO GO to their TV screens.