HBO films’ The Wizard of Lies, starring Robert de Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer, debuts May 20 exclusively on HBO

MIAMI – In 2008, stockbroker, investment advisor and financier Bernie Madoff made headlines around the world when he was arrested for perpetrating one of the largest financial frauds in United States history. Premiering on Saturday, May 20 at 20hrs AST* , HBO Films' The Wizard of Lies examines Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme – his deception, lies and cover-up – as the financier's wife and sons are catapulted into a harsh and unrelenting spotlight.

Robert De Niro (Oscar® winner for Raging Bull and The Godfather II) stars in his first HBO production as family patriarch Bernie Madoff. Also on HBO for the first time, Michelle Pfeiffer (Golden Globe® winner for The Fabulous Baker Boys) stars as Ruth Madoff, Bernie's longtime spouse and unwitting partner during the events that would lead to financial ruin for countless people and institutions, as well as his and his family's destruction.

The Wizard of Lies is directed by Barry Levinson, whom also executive produced and directed HBO Films' You Don't Know Jack, and executive produced Phil Spector, both of which earned him Emmy® nominations. The screenplay is by Sam Levinson, John Burnham Schwartz and Samuel Baum. The film is based on Diana B. Henriques' 2011 New York Times bestselling book "The Wizard of Lies: Bernie Madoff and the Death of Trust," which featured more than 100 interviews including unprecedented access to Madoff's first interviews for publication since his arrest. Author Laurie Sandell's book, "Truth and Consequences," is additional source material.

The film also stars Alessandro Nivola as Mark Madoff, Bernie and Ruth's oldest son, and Nathan Darrow as Andrew Madoff, their youngest son, both of whom worked with their father at his investment firm. Other cast members include: Kristen Connolly as Stephanie Madoff, Mark's wife; Lily Rabe as Catherine Hooper, Andrew's fiancée; and Hank Azaria as Frank DiPascali, Bernie's right-hand man in the Ponzi scheme. Diana B. Henriques, the first writer to ever visit Madoff in prison, plays herself.

The Wizard of Lies is a Tribeca Production and a Levinson/Fontana Production of a Barry Levinson Film; executive producers, Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro, Berry Welsh, Barry Levinson, Tom Fontana; Jason Sosnoff co-executive produces; Joseph E. Iberti produces.

