Mary J. Blige signs on for Aruba Soul Beach Music Festival

ORANJESTAD - According to the Caribbean Journal, Aruba’s Soul Beach Music Festival has added another big name: Mary J. Blige. The R&B superstar, fresh off her single “Thick of It”, joins a slate of performers including Usher and The Roots.

“Offering a collaboration of authentic culture and celebrated music, Aruba is thrilled to welcome such an impressive group of artists to our One happy island, including R&B sensation, Mary J. Blige. Hosted within the perfect island setting for an extraordinary 17th year, the Soul Beach Music Festival will create treasured memories and unique experiences for all our visiting guests,” said Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of Aruba Tourism Authority.

This year’s festival will be held from May 24-29.

“The Soul Beach Music Festival is back in Aruba with some of the most talented performers in music today,” said Mark Adkins, Executive Producer of Soul Beach Festival Productions. “We are so thrilled to announce that the internationally renowned vocalist Mary J. Blige will join us as a headliner, along with Superstar Usher and his unique collaboration with The Roots.”