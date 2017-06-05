Mood Beach presented ‘Grand Edition’

Curaçao’s newest Beach Experience

WILLEMSTAD - Last Saturday, Mood Beach presented their ‘Grand Edition’. The event started with a VIP gathering and afterwards was opened to the public. Dj’s D-Wayne, Natsuj and Philly M together with Ephrem J had everybody dancing thru the night hours. Everybody who has visited Mood Beach fell in love with it. For the most beautiful sunset at sea shore or for total relaxation, Mood Beach is the place to be.

The concept stands for a unique experience for each visitor. Each Saturday is a special night at Mood Beach with fireworks, fire shows, exotic dancers and much more. Be sure to visit Mood Beach on your next trip to the island; they are also open for lunch and dinner.