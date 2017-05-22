Pippa Middleton got married

Nominated as the society event of the year, Philippa Middleton a 33 year old, known to most as Pippa the middle child of the three Middleton children , Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, and James William Middleton, and who graduated from the University of Edinburgh with a degree in English literature ,got married on Saturday in Berkshire to James Matthews 40-year-old who won the British Formula Renault Championship in 1994 for Manor Motorsport, and picked up the Euro cup Formula Renault title, he started his career in finance in 1995 as a derivatives trader at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, which is now part of Goldman Sachs, before co-founding Eden Rock Capital Management in 2001 and becoming the chief executive , he named the company after his parents Caribbean resort that they bought in St Barths in 1995, it's one of the top 100 hotels in the world and regularly plays host to the rich and famous people from around the globe.

There were more than 150 guests, among them was Vogue executive fashion editor Serena Hood and of course members from the royal family.

Kate wore a blush pink puff sleeved dress labeled Alexander McQueen and a nude court shoes, her children prince George and princess Charlotte were the page boy and flower girl.

As for the bride’s dress, it was designed by British Giles Deacon since Pippa always supported the British fashion designers, it is a custom-made silk cotton lace dress, corseted bodice hand appliqued, with high neck, cap sleeves and a heart shaped keyhole back, the underskirt is made of tulle and organza layer upon layer and her face was covered with a bespoke tulle veil with pearls and a tiara on her head.

Deacon’s celebrity clientele includes Sarah Jessica Parker, Cate Blanchett and Kate Hudson.

After the wedding, there was a black-tie reception at the Middleton family home where men were spotted in tuxedos and women in glamorous gowns entering the specially built £100,000 glass marquee that stood in the grounds of the Middleton's £6m manor in Bucklebury.

Pippa, shares a £17million mansion in West London with her husband, and their honey moon is scheduled on the Tetiaroa atoll in the Windwards islands.

