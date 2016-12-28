R.I.P iconic Star Wars actress CARRIE FISHER

The world is so saddened by the sudden death of Carrie fisher or princess Leia of the Lucas Star Wars movie.

She is the daughter of the pop singer Eddie Fisher and the actress Debbie Reynolds; a screenwriter and the author of “Postcards from the edge” semi-autobiographical story of a film actress working her way through rehabilitation for drug addiction by writing in a journal and sending postcards to her loved ones and “wishful drinking “ Fisher’s first memoire that deals with her mother and her father's divorce after he left Reynolds to pursue an affair with Elizabeth Taylor, It also covers Fisher’s mental illness and addiction , she was open about her diagnosis of bipolar disorder, she gave her mental struggle the nicknames Roy “the wild ride of a mood “ and Pam “who stands on the shore and sobs”.

Fisher wrote her third mémoire” The Princess Diarist” or the Star Wars mémoire (2016) in which she revealed she had an affair on set with Ford, it’s her intimate hilarious recollection of what happened behind the scenes on one of the most famous film sets, the first Star Wars movie.

Lucas film said on Tuesday that Ms. Fisher had completed her work in an untitled eighth episode of the main “Star Wars” saga, which is scheduled to be released in December 2017.

Carrie Frances Fisher was born on October 21, 1956 in Beverly Hills California , at 15 she played a role of an upper-class young woman making her first appearance in fashionable society in the Broadway musical “Irene”, in 1975 she made her first movie“ Shampoo” in which she played the precocious daughter of a wealthy woman (Lee Grant) having an affair with a licentious hairdresser (Warren Beatty).

In 1985, after filming a role in Woody Allen’s “Hannah and Her Sisters” she had a nearly fatal drug overdose and her stomach pumped and checked herself into a 30-day rehab program in Los Angeles.

She was married to singer Paul Simon 1983

One of her unforgettable quotes "I've been there for a couple of people when they were dying it didn't look like fun but if I was gonna do it, I'd want someone like me around and I will be there!"

Fisher was flying from London to Los Angeles on Friday, December 23 when she went into cardiac arrest, paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was treated but she didn’t wake up.

Princess Leia is dead, may the force be with her.

© ReinaSankari 2016